Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.03 and last traded at $19.03. Approximately 568 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Trading of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 66.06% of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF

The Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (GGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that seeks growth of capital and income by targeting US-listed companies with high future earnings potential relative to their current market value and considered to be innovative in their industry.

