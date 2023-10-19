Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 38,942 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on GLPI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wedbush started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $46.38 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.95 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.04%.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.83 per share, with a total value of $68,745.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,453.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 1,500 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.83 per share, with a total value of $68,745.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,453.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,510.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,500 shares of company stock worth $163,835. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

