General Electric (NYSE:GE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,630,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the September 15th total of 12,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

General Electric stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.10. 375,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,897,595. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $116.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.26. General Electric has a twelve month low of $54.17 and a twelve month high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.80%.

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus increased their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.71.

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

