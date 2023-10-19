Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 219,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,101 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $8,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Genpact by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $61,013.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,887. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on G shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Genpact from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.17. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 9.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

