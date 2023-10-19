GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
GIGM stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. GigaMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.33.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 33.90%.
GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
