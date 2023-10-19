GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Down 2.2 %

GIGM stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. GigaMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.33.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 33.90%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of GigaMedia Limited ( NASDAQ:GIGM Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.24% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent quarter.

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

