Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Short Interest Update

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.42% of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

BITS opened at $33.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.82 and a beta of 2.23. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $49.09.

About Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

