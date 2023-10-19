Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.94 and last traded at $13.97. Approximately 163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 million, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.46.

Institutional Trading of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHIC. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 70.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 43,623 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 241.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 44,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 31,749 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI China Communication Services ETF (CHIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Chinese large- and mid-cap communication services companies. The fund includes A shares. CHIC was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by Global X.

