Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC) Trading Down 1.4%

Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.94 and last traded at $13.97. Approximately 163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 3,062.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000.

Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI China Communication Services ETF (CHIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Chinese large- and mid-cap communication services companies. The fund includes A shares. CHIC was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by Global X.

