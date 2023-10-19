Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI) and TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Head to Head Contrast

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) and Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.5% of TotalEnergies shares are held by institutional investors. 46.2% of Glori Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TotalEnergies and Glori Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TotalEnergies 7.76% 24.61% 9.42% Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TotalEnergies 0 6 3 0 2.33 Glori Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TotalEnergies and Glori Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

TotalEnergies presently has a consensus price target of $59.33, suggesting a potential downside of 11.51%. Given TotalEnergies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TotalEnergies is more favorable than Glori Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TotalEnergies and Glori Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TotalEnergies $281.00 billion 0.59 $20.53 billion $7.67 8.74 Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TotalEnergies has higher revenue and earnings than Glori Energy.

Risk & Volatility

TotalEnergies has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glori Energy has a beta of 30.67, meaning that its stock price is 2,967% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TotalEnergies beats Glori Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in integrated gas, including liquified natural gas (LNG), and low carbon electricity businesses; and upstream and midstream LNG activities. Its Exploration & Production segment offers carbon storage and nature-based solutions. The Refining & Chemicals segment provides refining, petrochemicals, and specialty chemicals; and supply and trading of oil, and marine shipping services. Its Marketing & Services segment engages in the supply and marketing of petroleum products. TotalEnergies SE was formerly known as TOTAL SE and changed its name to TotalEnergies SE in June 2021. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

About Glori Energy

Glori Energy Inc., an energy technology and oil production company, provides services to third party exploration and production companies in North America and Brazil. It operates through Oil and Gas, and AERO Services segments. The Oil and Gas segment produces and develops oil and natural gas interests. The AERO Services segment offers biotechnology solutions of enhanced oil recovery through a two-step process, including analysis phase, reservoir screening process that obtains field samples and evaluates potential of AERO system; and field deployment phase that deploys skid mounted injection equipment. Glori Energy Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

