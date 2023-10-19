GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) & FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO) Critical Analysis

FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Free Report) and GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FOXO Technologies and GoodRx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOXO Technologies $510,000.00 10.73 -$95.25 million N/A N/A GoodRx $766.55 million 2.76 -$32.83 million $0.03 177.06

GoodRx has higher revenue and earnings than FOXO Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOXO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A GoodRx 0 9 5 0 2.36

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for FOXO Technologies and GoodRx, as provided by MarketBeat.

GoodRx has a consensus price target of $8.44, indicating a potential upside of 58.90%. Given GoodRx’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GoodRx is more favorable than FOXO Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares FOXO Technologies and GoodRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOXO Technologies -17,129.32% -1,962.97% -250.46% GoodRx 1.58% 2.44% 1.26%

Risk and Volatility

FOXO Technologies has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GoodRx has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.7% of FOXO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of GoodRx shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of FOXO Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of GoodRx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GoodRx beats FOXO Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FOXO Technologies

FOXO Technologies Inc. engages in epigenetic biomarker underwriting technology and consumer engagement platform service business in the United States. It operates through two segments, FOXO Labs and FOXO Life. The company applies automated machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to discover epigenetic biomarkers of human health, wellness, and aging. It offers FOXO Labs, a commercializing proprietary epigenetic biomarker technology enables the adoption of saliva-based health and wellness biomarker solutions for underwriting and risk assessment; and FOXO Life, a sales and distribution platform focused on recruiting independent life insurance agents to sell life insurance with the Longevity Report. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. FOXO Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of FOXO Management LLC.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including subscriptions, pharma manufacturer solutions, and telehealth services. It serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

