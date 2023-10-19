Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 323.08% from the stock’s previous close.

GRCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Gracell Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Gracell Biotechnologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GRCL opened at $2.60 on Thursday. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $188.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of -1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.18.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Gracell Biotechnologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 1,279.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 125.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 58.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Finally, Brainard Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

