Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Short Interest Update

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the September 15th total of 13,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GPK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Graphic Packaging
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphic Packaging
Graphic Packaging Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $27.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average of $23.80.
Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.
About Graphic Packaging
Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Graphic Packaging
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 5 Reasons To Keep Holding J.B. Hunt Transportation Services
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Tesla Hits the Skids: 5 Critical Details from the Q3 Reports
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- 3 Nasdaq-100 Stocks Trading Less Than 10x 2024 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.