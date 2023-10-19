Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Short Interest Update

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the September 15th total of 13,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Graphic Packaging

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 1.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 88,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 17.6% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 177.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 267,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 15,393 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4,817.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $27.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average of $23.80.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

About Graphic Packaging

(Get Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.