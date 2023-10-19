Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,992,107 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 2,179,333 shares.The stock last traded at $2.74 and had previously closed at $2.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TV. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $6.00 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $6.10 to $5.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.05.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 17.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TV. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 273.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,265,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781,893 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 92.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,737,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236,441 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter worth $10,137,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 27.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,151,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,068 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,439,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

See Also

