GungHo Online Entertainment (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) & Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Critical Survey

GungHo Online Entertainment (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Free Report) and Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for GungHo Online Entertainment and Electronic Arts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GungHo Online Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Electronic Arts 0 9 14 0 2.61

Electronic Arts has a consensus target price of $140.65, suggesting a potential upside of 7.98%. Given Electronic Arts’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Electronic Arts is more favorable than GungHo Online Entertainment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

2.6% of GungHo Online Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Electronic Arts shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Electronic Arts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GungHo Online Entertainment and Electronic Arts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GungHo Online Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Electronic Arts 11.78% 19.49% 11.00%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GungHo Online Entertainment and Electronic Arts’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GungHo Online Entertainment N/A N/A N/A $53.82 0.31 Electronic Arts $7.43 billion 4.75 $802.00 million $3.23 40.33

Electronic Arts has higher revenue and earnings than GungHo Online Entertainment. GungHo Online Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electronic Arts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

GungHo Online Entertainment pays an annual dividend of $199.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 1,202.3%. Electronic Arts pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. GungHo Online Entertainment pays out 370.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Electronic Arts pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Electronic Arts has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Electronic Arts beats GungHo Online Entertainment on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GungHo Online Entertainment

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. plans, develops, operates, and distributes online computer games, smartphone applications, and console games. The company was formerly known as ONSale Co., Ltd. and changed its name to GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. in August 2002. GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands. The company licenses its games to third parties to distribute and host its games. It markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution and retail channels, as well as directly to mass market retailers, specialty stores, and distribution arrangements. Electronic Arts Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

