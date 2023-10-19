Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 58.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,830 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 16,623 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Halliburton by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 106,831 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in Halliburton by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 28,125 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Halliburton by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,237 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,443 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $43.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.85. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,012,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,227 shares of company stock valued at $7,021,655. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.11.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

