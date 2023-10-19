Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Announces Earnings Results

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $358.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.99 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $35.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.32. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 21.54%.

In other news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 23,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,034,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,036,236. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $47,574.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,657 shares in the company, valued at $628,199.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John M. Hairston sold 23,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,034,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,369 shares in the company, valued at $9,036,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,019 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth $32,167,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth $42,279,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth $22,744,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,218,000 after purchasing an additional 596,516 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 288.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 648,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,608,000 after acquiring an additional 481,635 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HWC. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.31.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

