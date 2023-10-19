Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Announces Earnings Results

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $358.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

HWC opened at $35.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.68. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.54%.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

Institutional Trading of Hancock Whitney

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,892 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total value of $82,585.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,929.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $47,574.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,199.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total value of $82,585.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,929.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,019 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 41.5% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 1,143.3% in the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 414,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,090,000 after buying an additional 381,225 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 38.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 17.4% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,961 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HWC shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Hancock Whitney from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.31.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

Further Reading

