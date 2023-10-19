Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $358.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.99 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 4.2 %

HWC opened at $35.02 on Thursday. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.68.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 21.54%.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

Institutional Trading of Hancock Whitney

In other news, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 1,110 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $47,574.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,199.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 12,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $513,110.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,210.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $47,574.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,199.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,704 shares of company stock worth $1,678,019 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 51.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 39.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 136.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.31.

Read Our Latest Report on HWC

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.