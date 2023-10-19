Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Hawthorn Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of HWBK opened at $15.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average is $18.28. The company has a market capitalization of $109.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.42. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 16.83%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 13,475.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 20.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.