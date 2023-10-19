Head to Head Comparison: ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) and thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF)

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) and ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

thyssenkrupp has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESAB has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares thyssenkrupp and ESAB’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio thyssenkrupp $44.60 billion N/A $1.23 billion $0.49 14.77 ESAB $2.59 billion 1.55 $223.75 million $3.45 19.36

Insider & Institutional Ownership

thyssenkrupp has higher revenue and earnings than ESAB. thyssenkrupp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ESAB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

91.6% of ESAB shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of ESAB shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for thyssenkrupp and ESAB, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score thyssenkrupp 0 0 0 0 N/A ESAB 0 4 4 0 2.50

ESAB has a consensus price target of $79.88, suggesting a potential upside of 19.61%. Given ESAB’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ESAB is more favorable than thyssenkrupp.

Profitability

This table compares thyssenkrupp and ESAB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets thyssenkrupp 0.73% 2.05% 0.81% ESAB 7.83% 18.25% 6.86%

Summary

ESAB beats thyssenkrupp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of materials services, industrial components, automotive technology, steel, and marine systems in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Materials Services segment distributes materials and offers technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Its Industrial Components segment manufactures and sells forged components and system solutions for the resource, construction, and mobility sectors; and slewing rings, antifriction bearings, and seamless rolled rings for the wind energy and construction machinery sectors. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the vehicle manufacturing. Its Steel Europe segment provides flat carbon steel products, intelligent material solutions, and finished parts. The company's Marine Systems segment offers systems in the submarine and surface vessel construction, as well as in the field of maritime electronics and security technology. thyssenkrupp AG was founded in 1811 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips. The company's equipment ranges from portable welding machines to large customized automated cutting and welding systems. It also offers a range of software and digital solutions to help its customers increase their productivity, remotely monitor their welding operations, and digitize their documentation. The company sells its products under the ESAB brand to various end markets, such as general industry, infrastructure, renewable energy, medical and life sciences, transportation, construction, and energy. It offers its products through independent distributors and direct salespeople. The company operates in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. ESAB Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland.

