Head to Head Review: AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) & SharkNinja (NYSE:SN)

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) and SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares AB Electrolux (publ) and SharkNinja’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AB Electrolux (publ) -2.74% -21.17% -2.92% SharkNinja N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AB Electrolux (publ) and SharkNinja, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AB Electrolux (publ) 0 3 2 0 2.40 SharkNinja 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AB Electrolux (publ) and SharkNinja’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AB Electrolux (publ) $13.38 billion 0.21 -$130.81 million ($2.60) -7.67 SharkNinja $3.72 billion 1.61 $232.35 million N/A N/A

SharkNinja has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AB Electrolux (publ).

Summary

SharkNinja beats AB Electrolux (publ) on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories. It also provides hobs, ovens, and hoods; and tumble dryers. The company offers its products under the Electrolux, AEG, and Frigidaire brands through retailers, buying groups, and independent stores. AB Electrolux (publ) was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc., a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products. The company sells its products through retailers, online and offline, and distributors. SharkNinja, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

