HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Trading Up 2.5%

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.43 and last traded at $4.14. Approximately 52,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 52,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.81 million, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.31.

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $292.31 million during the quarter. HF Foods Group had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%.

In related news, CEO Xiao Mou Zhang acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,031.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 54,952 shares of company stock worth $254,690 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HFFG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in HF Foods Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 203.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 27,737 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HF Foods Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 651,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 16,207 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

