Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Holdings Lifted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 3,215.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,143 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of Hillenbrand worth $10,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HI. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,175,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,561,000 after buying an additional 144,765 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,099,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 207,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $38.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.28. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 10.14%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

