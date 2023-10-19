HNI (NYSE:HNI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.77

Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.77 and last traded at $36.71, with a volume of 28513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of HNI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HNI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HNI Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.31.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $563.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.29 million. HNI had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HNI Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HNI Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Institutional Trading of HNI

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HNI during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of HNI by 3.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of HNI by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in HNI by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in HNI by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

