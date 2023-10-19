Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $341.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $339.27.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HD

Home Depot Stock Down 2.0 %

HD stock opened at $290.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $290.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $267.86 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.21.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.