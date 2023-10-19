Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) & Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN) Head to Head Comparison

Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report) and Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cenntro Electric Group and Honda Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenntro Electric Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Honda Motor 1 1 3 0 2.40

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Cenntro Electric Group has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Honda Motor has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cenntro Electric Group and Honda Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenntro Electric Group N/A N/A N/A Honda Motor 5.11% 7.73% 3.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.3% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Honda Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Honda Motor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cenntro Electric Group and Honda Motor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenntro Electric Group $8.94 million 6.96 -$110.09 million N/A N/A Honda Motor $125.15 billion 0.45 $4.82 billion $3.93 8.41

Honda Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Cenntro Electric Group.

Summary

Honda Motor beats Cenntro Electric Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cenntro Electric Group

Cenntro Electric Group Limited designs, manufactures, distributes, and services commercial vehicles powered by electricity or hydrogen energy sources in Europe, the United States, and Asia. It serves various fleet and municipal organizations. The company was formerly known as Naked Brand Group Limited and changed its name to Cenntro Electric Group Limited in December 2021. Cenntro Electric Group Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces motorcycles, including sports, business, and commuter models; and various off-road vehicles, such as all-terrain vehicles and side-by-sides. Its Automobile Business segment offers passenger cars, light trucks, and mini vehicles. The Financial Services Business segment provides various financial services, including retail lending and leasing services to customers, as well as wholesale financing services to dealers. Its Power Product and Other Businesses manufactures and sells power products, such as general purpose engines, lawn mowers, generators, water pumps, brush cutters, tillers, outboard marine engines and snow throwers. This segment also offers HondaJet aircraft. The company also sells spare parts; and provides after-sale services through retail dealers directly, as well as through independent distributors and licensees. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

