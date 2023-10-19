Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,237 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $184.69. The company had a trading volume of 180,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,313. The company has a market cap of $122.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.52 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.36 and its 200-day moving average is $194.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on HON shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.07.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

