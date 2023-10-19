Incitec Pivot (INCZY) versus The Competition Critical Analysis

Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Free Report) is one of 121 publicly-traded companies in the “Specialty Chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Incitec Pivot to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Incitec Pivot and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Incitec Pivot alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Incitec Pivot 1 0 0 0 1.00 Incitec Pivot Competitors 801 2940 3759 13 2.40

As a group, “Specialty Chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 51.24%. Given Incitec Pivot’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Incitec Pivot has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Incitec Pivot pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Incitec Pivot pays out 50.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Specialty Chemicals” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.9% and pay out 96.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

0.0% of Incitec Pivot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.4% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Incitec Pivot and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incitec Pivot N/A N/A N/A Incitec Pivot Competitors -20.49% -36.78% -3.84%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Incitec Pivot and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Incitec Pivot N/A N/A 12.87 Incitec Pivot Competitors $2.89 billion $136.67 million -4.65

Incitec Pivot’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Incitec Pivot. Incitec Pivot is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Incitec Pivot rivals beat Incitec Pivot on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Incitec Pivot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, France, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers. It also manufactures and sells industrial explosives, such as ammonium nitrate and related products and services to the mining, quarrying, and construction industries; and manufactures, imports, and sells industrial chemicals to the agriculture and specialist industries. Incitec Pivot Limited was founded in 1831 and is headquartered in Southbank, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Incitec Pivot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incitec Pivot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.