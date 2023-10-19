Inspire Investing LLC Buys 117 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $58,687.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,668.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $58,687.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,668.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $689,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,404 shares in the company, valued at $18,171,170.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,120 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $85.61 on Thursday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $107.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $569.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.25 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

