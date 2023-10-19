Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,297 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $270.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $102.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $205.43 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $279.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.75.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. StockNews.com began coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.77.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

