Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Equifax by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Equifax by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in Equifax by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 16,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.13.

Equifax Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $175.14 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $240.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.38.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 36.71%.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total transaction of $1,409,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,076,864.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total transaction of $1,409,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,076,864.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,985. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

