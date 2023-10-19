Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veritiv during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Veritiv during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veritiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Veritiv during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 1,390.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Veritiv Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VRTV opened at $169.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.92. Veritiv Co. has a twelve month low of $101.50 and a twelve month high of $169.85.

Veritiv Dividend Announcement

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 37.30% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Veritiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Veritiv in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Veritiv from $159.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VRTV

Veritiv Profile

(Free Report)

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.