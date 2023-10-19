Inspire Investing LLC Has $347,000 Stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) by 49.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,042 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on IBTX shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Independent Bank Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Independent Bank Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Independent Bank Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX opened at $37.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.81 and a 1-year high of $68.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average is $38.95.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.17 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.68%. Independent Bank Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.70%.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

