Inspire Investing LLC Has $376,000 Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 276.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 48.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $387,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.07, for a total transaction of $156,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,994.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $387,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,215 shares of company stock valued at $656,495. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

SSD stock opened at $134.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.24. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.20 and a 12 month high of $166.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.73.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $597.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.23 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

