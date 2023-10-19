Inspire Investing LLC Has $394,000 Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 716.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 217.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $134.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.72 and its 200-day moving average is $124.18. The firm has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.60. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLO. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

