Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stock Holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 572.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in National HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

Insider Transactions at National HealthCare

In related news, Director James Paul Abernathy sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $105,741.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 14th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on National HealthCare

National HealthCare Trading Up 0.1 %

National HealthCare stock opened at $65.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.12. The stock has a market cap of $999.78 million, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.26. National HealthCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.56 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $282.58 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 2.94%.

National HealthCare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is 114.01%.

About National HealthCare

(Free Report)

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.