Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 932 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,632,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,195,000 after acquiring an additional 96,665 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,359,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 476,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,509,000 after acquiring an additional 39,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 601,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,718,000 after acquiring an additional 17,871 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTX shares. CL King upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Minerals Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $50.19 on Thursday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $73.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.41 and a 200-day moving average of $57.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $551.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.70 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 9.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

