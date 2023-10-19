Inspire Investing LLC Raises Stock Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 39,816 shares in the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

DCPH stock opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.71. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $22.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $38.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 129.90% and a negative return on equity of 47.99%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DCPH shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,942 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $37,304.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,553.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

