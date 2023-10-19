Inspire Investing LLC Reduces Stock Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 111,056.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,777,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,600,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,398,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393,327 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 74.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,434,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324,506 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 18.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,446,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $31,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:ZWS opened at $25.87 on Thursday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $30.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $403.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.36 million. Equities analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZWS. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

View Our Latest Report on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.