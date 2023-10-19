Inspire Investing LLC Sells 140 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,562 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Badger Meter from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Northcoast Research cut Badger Meter from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Badger Meter from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

NYSE BMI opened at $134.76 on Thursday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.80 and a fifty-two week high of $170.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $175.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Badger Meter news, Director Todd A. Adams sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.64, for a total value of $427,255.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Further Reading

