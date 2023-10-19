Inspire Investing LLC Trims Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 12.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 490,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,149,000 after buying an additional 52,474 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in Q2 by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 213,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Q2 by 12.1% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 26,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Q2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,906,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 1.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,218,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,614,000 after buying an additional 34,716 shares during the period.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 Stock Performance

Q2 stock opened at $32.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $36.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.92.

Insider Activity at Q2

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $154.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.11 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $726,757.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 426,354 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,876.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 68,593 shares of company stock worth $2,247,499 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Q2

Q2 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.