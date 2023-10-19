Inspire Investing LLC Trims Stock Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 51.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Crane by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 31,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 7,524 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 56,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 30,908 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Crane by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CR opened at $84.11 on Thursday. Crane has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $95.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.54%.

CR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crane has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

