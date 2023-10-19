Inspire Investing LLC Trims Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,742 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.29.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

VMC stock opened at $203.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.00. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $148.51 and a twelve month high of $229.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

