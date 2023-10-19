Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC cut its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,659 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $507,990,000 after purchasing an additional 405,604 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,629,000 after purchasing an additional 329,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth $16,658,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth $12,549,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth $11,075,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products

In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total transaction of $77,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,189.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Installed Building Products from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

IBP opened at $112.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.51. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.69 and a 1-year high of $158.18.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $692.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.03 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 8.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

