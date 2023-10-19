Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 947,970 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 274,814 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Intel were worth $31,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $35.83 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.