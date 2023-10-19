Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 64.5% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.7% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.70.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $275.52 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.77 and a twelve month high of $358.07. The company has a market cap of $96.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $294.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.89, for a total transaction of $1,616,414.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,532,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

