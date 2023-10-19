Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Stock Position Decreased by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHO. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter worth $215,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter worth $382,000.

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $51.79 on Thursday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $58.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

