Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Invitae to $1.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.08.

Get Invitae alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Invitae

Invitae Price Performance

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10. The firm has a market cap of $161.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.78. Invitae has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $3.78.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $120.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.19 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 161.92% and a negative return on equity of 6,100.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invitae will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitae

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 17,805 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invitae by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invitae by 48.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 105,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 34,541 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitae by 164.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 53,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 33,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Invitae by 22.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 26,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invitae

(Get Free Report)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.