iPower (NYSE:IPW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
iPower Price Performance
IPW opened at $0.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. iPower has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78. The company has a market cap of $15.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.74.
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). iPower had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $23.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that iPower will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of iPower
About iPower
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iPower
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.