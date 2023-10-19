iPower (NYSE:IPW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Price Performance

IPW opened at $0.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. iPower has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78. The company has a market cap of $15.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.74.

Get iPower alerts:

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). iPower had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $23.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that iPower will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of iPower

About iPower

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPW. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iPower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iPower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iPower by 91.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 35,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iPower by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 76,583 shares during the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

Further Reading

