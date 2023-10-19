IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of IRIDEX from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of IRIX stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.12. IRIDEX has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $3.20.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in IRIDEX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in IRIDEX in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in IRIDEX by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in IRIDEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in IRIDEX by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 378,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 45,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

